Lynn Dismissed from DA’s Office, Bramsen Says

The acting DA denounces Josh Lynn's reaction to being put on administrative leave, saying he 'twisted it in an inappropriate way'

Santa Barbara County Acting District Attorney Ann Bramsen announced shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday that she has terminated Deputy District Attorney Josh Lynn from his position with the office.

Bramsen sent out a statement “to help the public better understand some important general background information,” but added that she was limited by law to disclosing specific details about personnel matters.

After months of campaigning, which often grew rancorous, between District Attorney-elect Joyce Dudley and Lynn, Dudley emerged the winner in last week’s election.

Bramsen said Dudley and Lynn had taken vacation time during the last couple of weeks of the election, and were scheduled to return to work Monday.

Over the weekend, Lynn told local media he had been ordered to remain home from work on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Bramsen said she had placed him on a one-day administrative leave, a decision she said was made to ensure a smooth transition upon return to the office.

“The one paid day off was not a suspension, nor was it imposed for disciplinary purposes,” Bramsen said. Rather, it was to review administrative organization of the office and to avoid disruption.

But Bramsen said Lynn had taken the one paid day off and “twisted it in an inappropriate way that is negatively affecting the office.”

“After I notified Mr. Lynn of his one paid day off, additional concerns arose that changed my view,” she said in the statement.

Lynn was promoted to chief trial deputy under former District Attorney Christie Stanley. He served as acting district attorney during Stanley’s lengthy battle with lung cancer. She died in April.

Since Lynn was appointed to his position as trial deputy under Stanley, he became an at-will employee, instead of civil service status.

Dudley, who has been unavailable for comment, has said she doesn’t currently have power over personnel matters, which still fall under Bramsen’s domain.

