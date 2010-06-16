Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
Your Health
Seniors Feel Right at Home at Marge Mason’s Montecito Senior Care and Adult Day Care

Care center at converted estate praised by families for its positive impact

By Marge Mason | June 16, 2010 | 2:40 p.m.

Marge Mason operates a cozy board and care and elderly day care at 717 Santecito Drive in the scenic Montecito hills. The converted estate can house up to six residents, two of whom can be on hospice care.

The full-time four-person staff takes care of everything from cooking all meals, to assisting the residents with every aspect of their lives, to tending to the beautiful garden, which features various flower varietals, as well as seasonal fruits and vegetables. Residents stay active by helping tend to the lush garden, and by taking walks along the four-foot sidewalk, which wraps around the estate.

Staying active and eating healthy are paramount to Mason’s philosophy about board and care. A favorite Mason motto is, “We don’t stop playing because we are old. We grow old because we stop playing.”

There is also an elderly day-care program that is capable of caring for an additional six people. All three meals are included in this care, in addition to daily activities and constant supervision. Not only is elderly day care far more affordable than most pricey in-home care, but Mason boasts a better quality of food, along with fantastic personal care, and plenty of interaction with the residents of the main house.

A thank you note from a family member of one of Mason’s residents demonstrates the positive impact that the senior care center has had on those who have spent time with Mason and staff:

“Dear Marge,

I think of you very often and still hold dear all the memories of the time Dad spent with you and how fortunate we all were to ‘find you.’ Dad’s demise was made so much more tolerable, and eventually, transformed into an unforgettable and positive experience in the last week we shared together before he died.

I had never experienced such closeness to death before until Dad, and I had tremendous apprehension and fear as I headed down to SB after getting the call from Mom. It was your confidence, guidance and straightforward manner that put me at ease right away. You dealt with challenges in a very matter-of-fact manner, which I found immensely comforting. You truly ‘demystified’ death for me and since then, I have had such a deep appreciation and acceptance of death as inevitable and a normal and healthy process for all of us. Nothing to be afraid of. I also believe there is something intangible, whether it be one’s spirit or other such matter, that carries on after death, continuing to be present in ‘spirit.’ That continues to comfort me during the sensation and sadness of ‘loss.’ (That likely being my own desire and coping mechanism to hold onto those who have ‘departed.’)

Regardless, you gave me a tremendous gift: I no longer fear death and only hope to have such a dignified ‘exit’ from this planet, as Dad did at your home!!!”

Click here for more information on Marge Mason’s Montecito Senior Care and Adult Day Care, or call 805.969.3206.

— Marge Mason is the owner and licensed facility operator of Marge Mason’s Montecito Senior Care and Adult Day Care.

