Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:37 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 

Ribbon-Cutting Planned for New Playground at Montecito’s Manning Park Annex

The updated equipment caps a multiyear effort by the County Parks Department

By William Boyer | June 15, 2010 | 1:18 p.m.

Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal will host a special ribbon-cutting ceremony along with community leaders and County Parks officials to formally open the county’s newest playground at Manning Park Annex in Montecito.

The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, June 18. The new playground at Manning Park Annex (also known as Lower Manning Park) is located off Santa Rosa Lane just east of San Ysidro Road.

Staff and board members from the nearby Montecito Family YMCA are also expected to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The YMCA shares the use of the parking lot at Manning Park Annex on weekdays and contributes to the maintenance of the parking lot through a joint-use maintenance agreement with County Parks.

“Our kids deserve contemporary playgrounds that make outdoor activity fun and challenging,” Carbajal said. “With childhood obesity on the rise, I’m glad to see County Parks using dedicated resources that have accumulated over the years to install play equipment that is a real attraction for kids of all ages.”

Installing the new playground equipment caps a multiyear effort by the County Parks Department to replace outdated play equipment throughout the county. Financial support for this renovation came from the county’s Deferred Capital Maintenance Program with additional funding from the South Coast East Quimby Program. Quimby fees are paid by approved subdivisions in Santa Barbara County in lieu of dedication of public parkland and can be used for a variety of capital projects, including playground equipment. Total cost was about $70,000 for the new outdoor activity equipment and installation.

“We want to make sure that our playgrounds are attractive, durable, in excellent condition and fun to use,” Parks Director Daniel Hernandez said. “The new Kompan equipment is among the most user-friendly I have ever seen and is incredibly well-designed and well-constructed. This playground will be a fun place for kids for a long time to come.”

The new playground — manufactured by Danish playground company Kompan — replaces old and static equipment previously earmarked for replacement. The new equipment is more kinetic and active, and has been very popular in other locations where it has been installed.

— William Boyer is the communications director for Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 