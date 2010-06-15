Sally Nazerian Joins Santa Barbara Symphony Board

The newest member is an active volunteer in the community

The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced Sally Nazerian as its newest board member.

Nazerian is an active volunteer in the Santa Barbara community and is a member of the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara and the St. Cecilia Society.

She has provided strong support and service to the Santa Barbara School District and also served on the Women’s Board of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Originally from London, Nazerian attended West London College. She and her husband lived in London, Cannes and Los Angeles before moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 to raise their three children.

— Katrina Sill is a publicist.