UCSB Extension Approved for Workforce Investment Act Training

Ten programs are available for those seeking professional education or retraining

By Christina O’Toole | June 15, 2010 | 5:55 p.m.

Qualified individuals seeking professional education or retraining at UCSB’s continuing education division may now receive financial assistance through the Workforce Investment Act. UCSB Extension has been added to the WIA Eligible Training Provider List, and 10 programs have been recently approved for retraining:

» Business accounting

» CPA accounting

» Human resources management

» Marketing

» Mediation and dispute resolution

» Paralegal

» Professional accounting

» Professional financial planning

» Project management

» Teach English to Speakers Other Languages (TESOL)

The Workforce Investment Act is a federally funded state program designed to help eligible adults and dislocated workers find job retraining and other employment-related opportunities. California’s Eligible Training Provider List was established in compliance with the Workforce Investment Act of 1998. The purpose of the ETPL is to provide customer-focused employment training for adults and dislocated workers.

To learn more about the Workforce Investment Act, click here or call the Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board at 805.681.4446.

UCSB Extension is the continuing education division of UCSB and offers certificate programs, courses and seminars for personal and professional development. Courses are offered year-round, with evening and weekend classes designed to fit into most schedules.

For more information about UCSB Extension programs, click here or call 805.893.4200.

— Christina O’Toole is the marketing director for UCSB Extension.

 

