Your Health
Wood Glen Hall Offers Serene Senior Living in Scenic Santa Barbara Foothills

Retirement residence founded by philanthropic couple marks 50 years as superior and affordable option

By Kevin McFadden, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | June 16, 2010 | 3:54 p.m.

Wood Glen Hall in the scenic foothills of Santa Barbara, provides local seniors with independent and assisted living that is second to none.

Wood Glen Hall, 3010 Foothill Road, was a model for the times when it was built in 1956 by Ailene and Adrian Wood, and their visionary mission remains just as true today: “To operate a nonprofit retirement residence that provides affordable quality care and support services to ensure that California’s Central Coast seniors may live their later years with security and dignity and as independently as they are able.”

The Woods’ far-sighted philanthropy provided more than $1 million to build the original structure, and additional funds to furnish the rooms, offices and community areas.

“People have been driving by Wood Glen Hall for years,” said administrator Colleen Lewis, “but the community is not always aware that we are a retirement community, and they are very surprised when they see how large and beautiful the grounds and building are.”

With up to 60 residents and 35 full-time staff members, each guest of Wood Glen Hall receives superior attention and care. Every room in the classic estate is private, with its own private bath, and it is all one level, making it fully accessible to seniors.

A full-time activities program, meals, housekeeping and medication management are just a few of the things that are included in the low monthly fee. Residents pay month-to-month, and there is no buy-in fee.

A few of the activities offered include a book club, weekly cooking classes, current events classes, chorus groups, yoga and exercise classes, and wine, cheese, and chocolate tastings. There is a lovely Steinway grand piano available for some of the more musically inclined residents. A computer room provides residents with daily Internet access. There is even a Nintendo Wii, which Lewis says is a favorite of those seniors who just can’t get enough of their morning bowling!

Original artwork adorns the hallways, and every room has a view of the ubiquitous gardens and courtyards. According to Lewis, the surrounding areas of the estate are the only thing more impressive than the interior.

There is a walking path that goes around the building for a quarter-mile, so residents can exercise daily while taking in the beautifully kept gardens. Avocado, lemon and orange trees line the path, and there are several benches on which residents can take a break for some contemplative repose.

A full-time registered nurse is available for residents, as well as a full-time van for medical appointments. Several of the staff members have been at Wood Glen for more than 15 years, and Lewis says the residents can feel confident that they are in great hands.

“Everybody watches out for everybody,” said Lewis. “It’s large enough to have a lot of freedom, but small enough to feel like a family.”

A half-century after it was founded, Wood Glen Hall continues its mission to offer affordable, independent and assisted living for seniors.

Click here for more information on Wood Glen Hall, or call 805.687.7771.

