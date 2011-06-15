Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:31 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Planning Commission Clears the Way for Mixed-Use Development in Old Town

Proposed two-story structure on South Fairview Avenue will combine retail, office space and apartments

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | June 15, 2011

The Goleta Planning Commission on Monday cleared the way for the development of a mixed-use project combining retail, office space and apartments in Old Town Goleta.

Plans for the vacant lot at 151 S. Fairview Ave., north of a tire shop at the intersection of Hollister and Fairview avenues and once the location of a Mobil gas station, will become the site of a proposed two-story structure with 9,250 square feet of retail.

“We wanted a building that was fresh and interesting and lively, and this is it,” said public speaker Cecilia Brown, acting as a member of the city’s Design Review Board.

Monday’s meeting was a continuation of a Planning Commission’s hearing on the project from last month, with commissioners approving the project’s environmental document and granting minor conditional use permits.

