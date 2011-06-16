The Grapeseed Company Still Growing After Seven Years in Business

The Grapeseed Company, 201 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara, will celebrate its seventh anniversary from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The business, run by Kristin Fraser Cotte and her husband, Peter Cotte, uses recycled grape seeds from local wineries to create different skin and bath products. They say their grape-seed-oil infused lotions, scrubs, lip balms and soaps have antioxidants that regenerate the skin.

“Grape seeds are thrown away by winemakers after they are crushed” so they could be sourced locally and sustainably, Fraser Cotte said. “It has potent antioxidants that help replenish and regenerate the skin. It’s the same reason it’s good to drink a glass of red wine for the heart, the skin absorbs the natural anti-aging treatment.”

The business manufactures and sells its products at 201 W. Carrillo St., but the idea can be traced back to a boat at sea. The couple were sailing the Caribbean when Fraser Cotte decided to create her own skin products. Since growing the business while teaching part time in Goleta, she has established a globally recognized company and brand, and business has at least doubled in the past four years.



“It’s amazing that at one point it was in our kitchen and in an extra room, and the fact we have a physical store and workshop now it’s pretty amazing,” Peter Cotte said. “It’s Kristin’s passion. It’s really great to see it grow.”

The products are made from all-natural, organic ingredients that treat all types of skin, Fraser Cotte said.

“The one thing I tell customers is every ingredient is in there for a reason,” she said. “A lot of cosmetics and lotions are 80 to 90 percent water, which means they have to use a higher percentage of preservatives because water mixed with oil eventually creates mold.”

Fraser Cotte said the community’s interest in green products makes the company a good fit in Santa Barbara.

“We have an eager and willing community that accepting products like this,” Fraser Cotte said. “The other local businesses have been great. People want to help you here and see you succeed.”

Cotte credited his wife’s creativity and largely self-funded business model for the company’s success.

“I think Kristin is just a hard worker and has the perseverance and creativity to run a successful business,” he said. “And honestly it’s just about being logical every step of the way. You see other businesses who borrow tons of money and get themselves in over their heads, but the way we’ve built the business we didn’t have to take a whole lot of financial risks.”

Thursday’s anniversary party will include product specials, locals-only discounts and mini-treatments.

