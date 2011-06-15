Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:19 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Leeana McNeilley: A Trip Down Memory Lane — Learning and Living with Alzheimer’s

Daughter finds that love helps her navigate the ups and downs of her mother's disease

By Leeana McNeilley for Help Unlimited | June 15, 2011 | 10:05 p.m.

When my mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease several years ago, I really had no idea how it would manifest itself. Having provided caregivers, nurses and resources to our clients at Help Unlimited for more than 20 years, I thought it would be easy, given my experiences and my training, to relate to my mom and to help my dad cope with her and her changing mental abilities.

Leeana McNeilley
Leeana McNeilley

Boy, was I wrong. I minimized the emotional component of communicating and working with someone with Alzheimer’s. The tips and the tricks one is taught in dementia-related classes and seminars were overshadowed by the personal relationships and the patterns of communication that have been established between mother and daughter for years. My father’s lifelong habit of acquiescing to my mother resulted in decisions being made not out of rational decision making, but out of an effort to keep my mother happy.

One of the first things you’re taught when working with Alzheimer’s is not to try to reason with the affected person. In the early stages of my mother’s disease, I would try to reason with her when she would say something not based in reality. It felt somehow disrespectful not to try to bring her around to my reality. As she became defensive and argumentative and I became frustrated, my reality assumed less importance.

I have learned that it is much easier to enter her reality and be a part of her life that way than to try to convince her to accept my reality. And frankly, my mom’s reality can be much more interesting than anything I can remember from the past.

My mom saves things — obsessively. At restaurants, my mother will stuff extra crackers, jams and butter patties into her purse. Then she “packs” them. She was mortified after I found the melted butter packed in her shoes.

I have learned the art of subterfuge. I sneak into her purse, her drawers, her closet and remove the melting butter and jams, the stashes of drying rose petals that are molding, the damp dead flowers that are wrapped in her underwear.

At Help Unlimited, we work with clients and their families at all different stages of dementia. Our caregivers and nurses assist in every way possible to ensure a calm and peaceful environment for our clients on a daily basis. And now that the shoe is on the other foot, I see the frustration that can affect family members and the dance that we need to do in order to keep ourselves and our loved one embracing the moment we are in.

I have learned that a white lie, when told with kindness and love, is permissible if it preserves my mother’s dignity. 

My mother’s mind blends the experiences she had in life with experiences that my sister and I have had. The result is a life rich in travel, art and education. It is a much more interesting life than any one person would normally have lived. To deny her that history would be cruel and to go down those fictitious memory lanes with her is a much richer experience than the reality of her life’s history.

When I was a child, my mother taught me to be kind, to share and to live by the golden rule. She is teaching me now to let go of my perceptions of what is real and what is correct and to help her enjoy the memories of the life she thinks she lived. These shadow memories and experiences, with the butter in the shoes and the exotic stories of a life well lived, are now a part of the journey.

After years of living with this disease, I have found that the most important things, the things that matter, are centered on helping preserve her dignity and her happiness. That is the best gift I can give my mother.

Click here or call 805.962.4646 for more information about Help Unlimited, senior home care and home health care.

— Leeana McNeilley is the director of Help Unlimited.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 