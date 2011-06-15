Local Sculptor Nathan Snyder Shapes Abstract Style Into Works of Beauty

Local sculptor Nathan Snyder’s career is on the ascent as his works are represented at Mertens Fine Arts Gallery in Montecito through Tuesday.

Snyder, who works with metal, stainless steel and bronze, studied at SBCC, where he also served as a professional assistant and apprenticed with Montecito resident and nationally known sculptor Aris Demetrios.

Snyder’s sculptures have won a number of awards and have been purchased by local art collectors. His sculpture “Our World Breaking Open,” made of gleaming stainless steel, was installed near The Granada as part of the State of the Art 2008 Gallery Exhibition.

“I’m drawn to the abstract style because it deals very directly and simply with the concepts of form and space, which are the building blocks of our reality,” Snyder said. “In the right relationship to one another they create beauty. So with that said, my work is ultimately about relationships and that they are what create beauty in our lives.”

Snyder says each piece starts as an idea and begins life in the world as a drawing. From there, he makes a maquette, or small model, in wood or clay, which allows him to determine the size and shape of the pieces of metal that will be cut, welded and sanded to create the finished artwork.

An opening reception held May 21 at Mertens was attended by an enthusiastic group of art fans and supporters. Ten works of various sizes are on exhibit with prices ranging from $1,500 to $15,000.

Mertens Fine Arts Gallery specializes in American and European modern and contemporary paintings, prints and sculpture and is located at 1266 Coast Village Road in Montecito. Snyder can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

