Prince William, Kate Middleton to Visit Santa Barbara in July

The royal couple will be in California July 8-10, attending a fundraiser July 9 at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 15, 2011 | 7:55 p.m.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will visit Santa Barbara during their trip to California next month.

The Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission announced Wednesday that the royal couple, who will be in California July 8-10, plan to attend the July 9 Foundation Polo Challenge, with Prince William participating and Middleton handing out the trophy.

The event at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club will serve as a fundraiser for the American Friends of the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry as well as the Polo Training Center.

Visiting dignitaries are nothing new for the South Coast, and Queen Elizabeth II came to Santa Barbara in 1983 as part of her tour of the western United States.

“We are proud to be part of the royal couple’s travels and wish them every success as they embark on their new life together,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president and CEO of the SBCVB&FC. “We very much look forward to welcoming them and their guests to our beautiful city and wish them a fabulous visit.”

According to MSNBC, the couple will land in Los Angeles in the evening of July 8 and attend a reception at the Beverly Hilton to support United Kingdom Trade & Investment.

According to their itinerary, they will travel to Santa Barbara on July 9 for the polo match, then drive back to Los Angeles for a dinner and reception at the Belasco Theater, held by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

On Sunday, they are expected to make stops at the the Inner-City Arts School in Los Angeles and Sony Studios in Culver City to attend the ServiceNation: Mission Serve job fair put on for veterans.

Click here to read more about the royal couple’s visit.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

