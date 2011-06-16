Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:18 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Arrested in Robbery of Gas Station on Hollister

The man reportedly lives within two blocks of the location of the crime

By Drew Sugars for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | June 16, 2011 | 1:00 a.m.

Carl Leon Vines
Carl Leon Vines

Santa Barbara sheriff’s detectives arrested a Santa Barbara County man on Wednesday suspected of robbing a gas station last Saturday night.

About 10:50 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Mobil gas station on the 4800 block of Hollister Avenue in unincorporated Santa Barbara County for a report of an armed robbery.

The convenience store clerk told the deputies that a man had walked into the convenience store, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash before he exited the store and fled south by jumping over a wall behind the gas station.

The man was wearing a black pullover mask and black gloves, a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Through the investigation by both sheriff’s deputies and detectives, they identified the suspect as Carl Leon Vines, who lives within two blocks of the location of the crime.

About 8 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant at a home on the 4700 block of Frazier Lane in unincorporated Santa Barbara County, where they arrested Vines.

Vines was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for armed robbery. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

