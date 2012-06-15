Assistance League of Santa Barbara Honors Georgia Jameson

Georgia Jameson has received the prestigious ADA Award as recognition of her dedication and outstanding contribution to Assistance League of Santa Barbara.
Jameson has been a member of the organization for 14 years and has served as treasurer and events chairman and is currently the finance committee chairman.
She has been a valuable committee member of several philanthropic programs.
The Assistance League of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that develops and implements programs to benefit residents of Santa Barbara County.
Its Assistance Thrift Shop, at 1259 Veronica Springs Road, raises funds to support the programs.
— Susan Engles is the public relations chairwoman for the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.