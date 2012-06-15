Capps Announces $1.2 Million in Federal Funding for Affordable Housing in Santa Barbara

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Friday that the City of Santa Barbara has been awarded three grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help meet a variety of community development and affordable housing needs, including a $792,279 Community Development Block Grant and a $425,097 HOME grant.

“This funding is critically important to ensuring that Santa Barbara has enough affordable housing to meet the needs of our community, especially in these tough times,” Capps said. “The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara does excellent work helping our friends and neighbors provide better lives for their families, and I would like to commend them for their tireless work.”

Community Development Block Grants and HOME grants provide state and local governments with funding to meet their own unique needs for affordable housing for low-income residents and provide economic opportunities for their most vulnerable citizens.

In Santa Barbara, Community Development Block Grants have been used to fund innovative community programs such as the Rental Housing Mediation Task Force.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.