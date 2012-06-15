Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Elevator Rapist Sentenced to State Prison

Anthony Vasquez, 20, gets term of 4 years, 8 months and must register as sex offender

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 15, 2012 | 10:58 p.m.

A 20-year-old Santa Barbara man was sentenced Friday to nearly five years in state prison after being convicted of raping an unconscious woman in a city parking lot elevator earlier this year.

Anthony Vasquez
Anthony Vasquez

In a deal with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Anthony Vasquez pleaded no contest on May 4 to felony rape of an intoxicated person and felony sexual battery by restraint, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Paula Waldman.

Judge Clifford Anderson sentenced Vasquez to four years and eight months in state prison. He also ordered Vasquez to register as a sex offender, and have no contact with the victim, who is in her early 20s.

Because of the nature of the crime, Vasquez will have to serve his time in state prison rather than in the County Jail, Waldman said.

The attack occurred shortly after midnight on Jan. 18 in an elevator of city Parking Lot 2 in the 900 block of Chapala Street in Santa Barbara, Waldman said.

The victim, who was intoxicated at the time, was unaware she had been attacked until a city employee reviewing surveillance photos — placed there due to recent vandalism — saw what happened and reported the incident to police, Waldman said.

The victim, who was in court for Friday’s sentencing, has no recollection of the attack, Waldman said.

“I feel it was the best possible outcome we could have gotten under these circumstances,” Waldman said, noting the difficulty of getting a conviction at trial based only on the photo evidence. “I can tell you that the victim was satisfied (with the outcome of the case), in the sense that the she wanted him to go down on a rape charge and have a rape conviction, she wanted him to register as a sex offender, and she wanted him to go to state prison.”

Waldman said Sylvia Vasquez, the defendant’s adoptive mother, also was in court Friday for the sentencing.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 