Maravilla, VNHC Collaborate to Present ‘Perspectives on Aging’

In the field of aging, Maravilla Senior Living Community and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care are two of Santa Barbara’s leading resources for valuable health information. Together, they are presenting a series of educational seminars on senior health and wellness called “Perspectives on Aging.”

This free series offered to the community features local doctors from Neurology Associates of Santa Barbara, Sansum Clinic and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital who will give seminars at Maravilla.

On June 5, Dr. Robert Harbaugh, M.D., spoke about the exponential rise in healthy elderly people with dementia in a presentation titled “The Impending Grey Tsunami.” His presentation explored how all societies in the future will invariably see an unprecedented growth in the healthy aged, and how various societies are reacting to this growth.

The second event in the series will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 19 featuring Dr. Daniel Curhan, M.D., a urologist at Sansum, who will delve into the “Neurological and Physiological Implications with Parkinson’s Disease.” Dr. Curhan will review the anatomy and physiology of the bladder and how it affects one’s daily life with Parkinson’s disease.

To round up the series, Dr. Michael Bordofsky, M.D., of the Internal Medicine and Hospice & Palliative Medicine departments at Cottage Hospital will discuss “Medicine in the Age of Aging” from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 26. Dr. Bordofsky poses the question, “What happens when growing health care costs converge with a growing aged population?” His presentation points to the cost of health care in the United States growing more rapidly than the incomes of those who pay for it, which is not always directly linked to an aging population.

The community is invited to join Maravilla and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care for this series and learn more about today’s senior health and wellness conversations. The next two “what you need to know” seminars will both be hosted at Maravilla Senior Living Community.

