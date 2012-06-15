Roadway Reopened After Wreck Closes Highway 101 in Carpinteria

Six vehicles were involved in the accident near Santa Monica Road offramp, according to CHP

Northbound Highway 101 in Carpinteria was shut down for nearly an hour and a half Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle accident, according the the California Highway Patrol dispatch.

The roadway was reopened at about 4:15 p.m. after most of the wreckage was cleared from the scene near the Santa Monica Road offramp, the CHP said.

Six vehicles were involved in the accident, which was reported shortly before 3 p.m., the CHP said. It was not immediately known whether there were any injuries.

Closure of the northbound lines tied up traffic that already was heavier than usual due to people heading into the area for UCSB’s graduations this weekend.

Check back for more details as they become available.

