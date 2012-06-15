San Marcos High School Class of 1982 to Hold 30th Reunion
Gathering planned for Aug. 10 at Creekside Bar & Grill
By Janice Bowie for the San Marcos High School Class of 1982 | June 15, 2012 | 8:53 p.m.
The 30th reunion for the San Marcos High School Class of 1982 will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10 at the Creekside Bar & Grill, 4444 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.
For more information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Janice Bowie represents the San Marcos High School Class of 1982.
