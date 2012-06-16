Santa Maria Police Searching for Missing 4-Year-Old Girl

She was last seen Friday night playing outside her home on Valley Oak Place

Santa Maria police launched an extensive search Friday night for a 4-year-old girl who went missing in the area around the 1300 block of Valley Oak Place

Police received a call about 8:15 p.m. that the girl, identified as Janell Jarneski, was last seen about 10 minutes earlier playing outside her home.

The girl is described as 3 feet 6 inches tall with dirty blonde hair in a braid down to her shoulders. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with silver lettering on the front and black leggings, and possibly was riding a pink Razor scooter, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Santa Maria police or 9-1-1.

