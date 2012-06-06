Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:49 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Stoker Leading, Jackson Second in State Senate Race

Pair headed for November runoff in district that spans Santa Barbara, Ventura counties

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | 12:30 a.m. | June 6, 2012 | 2:09 a.m.

With all absentee ballots counted, Republican Mike Stoker was in the lead for the 19th Senate District race Tuesday night.

With 81 percent of the ballots counted early Wednesday, including all from Santa Barbara County, Stoker led with 45.6 percent of the vote, ahead of Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson’s 40.9 percent. Democrat Jason Hodge came in last with 13.5 percent.

Jackson previously represented Santa Barbara for three terms in the Assembly, and lost the 2008 state Senate race to Tony Strickland.

Stoker lost to Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, in the 2010 Assembly race.

Hodge, a Ventura County firefighter and Port of Hueneme commissioner, is no stranger to politics, and is the husband of Assemblywoman Fiona Ma, D-San Francisco.

Last year, redistricting changed the boundaries of the Senate district and now spans Santa Barbara County to northern Ventura County, from Santa Maria to Camarillo and Fillmore. Strickland announced he would be running for Congress from a Ventura County district instead of trying to secure the same state Senate seat with new boundaries and a reduced amount of Republican voters.

Democratic state Senate candidate Hannah-Beth Jackson celebrates her campaign's second-place finish Tuesday night. Jackson and Republican Mike Stoker will face each other in the November election. (Alex Kacik / Noozhawk photo)
