Teen Book Bingo at the Goleta Library

Game is played with cards featuring favorite authors instead of numbers

All teens ages 10 to 16 are sought for Teen Book Bingo!

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites fans of books written for teens to come to the Goleta Library to play a literary version of bingo.

Instead of numbered cards, this game is played with cards featuring favorite authors. Extra points are earned for naming the authors’ most popular titles. Book-related prizes will be awarded to winners. Prizes include book bags, advance copies of teen bestsellers and other book-related items.

Teen Book Bingo will be played Tuesday, July 24 at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta. The first bingo board starts about 6:45 p.m. Pre-registration guarantees players a spot.

Click here to visit the library system’s website to find out about these and other programs at the Goleta Library. The annual Library Summer Reading Program for teens is open for registration. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray represents the Goleta Library.