Expert Robert Harbaugh to Speak at Alzheimer’s Assistance Fund Luncheon

Learn more about the newly created nonprofit and its board members

By Joan Benson | June 15, 2010 | 7:10 p.m.

Dr. Robert Harbaugh will speak at the Alzheimer’s Assistance Fund luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at La Cumbre Country Club.

The purpose of the event is to introduce the newly created nonprofit organization and its new board members to community members, practitioners, health-care providers and funders. The Alzheimer’s Assistance Fund is dedicated to providing financial resources to families and individuals facing the high cost of licensed Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

Harbaugh is a neurologist with Neurology Associates Inc. in Santa Barbara. His strength lies in not only the accurate diagnosis of dementias, but more importantly his expertise in managing the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia, an area that requires years of expertise.

“The Alzheimer’s Assistance Fund envisions a world in which all persons with Alzheimer’s disease have the dignity of receiving the best licensed care and treatment regardless of their ability to pay for assisted-living care,” said Joan Benson, president of the board of directors.

Nearly all governmental programs ignore or intentionally exclude funding for end-of-life care unless the patient requires a skilled nursing facility. This has caused many patients and their families to suffer financial devastation far beyond their proportion in the population. The Alzheimer’s Assistance Fund fills this financial gap by providing financial resources to families and individuals facing the high cost of licensed Alzheimer’s and dementia care and housing needs when their personal resources have been depleted.

“Our mission does not focus on the areas of research and patient education,” Benson said. “We have no wish to duplicate the efforts of other important Alzheimer’s support organizations.”

The fund works with individuals needing funding and with health-care providers to identify need, complete funding request applications, and to finalize the process until each patient’s needs are provided for. Applications are accepted year-round, and reviewed on a quarterly basis and more often when needed.

For information on obtaining an application for funding, making a contribution or to learn more about the fund, click here or call 805.692.9726. The Alzheimer’s Assistance Fund is located at 4141 State St. Suite E-10 in Santa Barbara.

— Joan Benson is president of the board of directors for the Alzheimer’s Assistance Fund.

