Restorative Justice Resources Assisting with Judicial Reform in Mexico

Santa Barbara nonprofit will train 40 judicial mediators this week

By Restorative Justice Resources | June 15, 2011 | 12:55 p.m.

Restorative Justice Resources will train 40 judicial mediators in Mexico this week in the principles and practices of restorative justice.

The 30-hour training in the North-Central Mexican state of Guanajuato will focus on how to work with victims and offenders of severe crimes, development of key facilitation techniques and the creation of restorative justice programming.

During the past three years, Restorative Justice Resources has introduced restorative justice to more than 1,500 magistrates, judges, psychologists, attorneys, students and prison inmates in Mexico.

Founded in 2006, Restorative Justice Resources is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Santa Barbara. A restorative justice approach views crime as a community problem that must be addressed with active community participation in which offenders take responsibility for making amends and healing the harm they have caused.

For more information, click here or contact RJR president Lyra Monroe at 805.453.7219 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

