Gun Club Offers Lead-Free Sight-In Day for Hunters

By Phil Kryder | June 16, 2008 | 7:30 a.m.

Winchester Canyon Gun Club is hosting a Lead-Free Sight-In Day starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday to help hunters in the condor area prepare for hunting under AB821, The Ridley-Tree Condor Preservation Act. The new lead-free regulations go into effect July 1.

The ballistic characteristics of lead-free ammo can be significantly different from the older ammunition, which contains lead. Hunters are advised to obtain and test lead-free ammo before going afield in the condor area this hunting season.

The Lead-Free Sight-In Day is an opportunity to use a safe, professionally operated rifle range at significantly reduced costs. Lower member rates for shooting fees (less than $5 for all day) will apply on Sunday for all shooters.

Visit www.wcgc.org for maps and directions. For the free lunch, RSVP to [email protected]

As part of the event, there will be an ammo demonstration by Custom Cartridge, a Goleta manufacturer of certified lead-free ammo. There also will be significant discounts on ammo available for hunter education instructors and students on that date. If you are interested in having lead-free ammo custom made, visit www.customcartridge.com or send an e-mail to [email protected]

The gun club also plans a visit from local experts, including DFG Capt. Roland Takayama.

Click here for details about the new regulations.

Phil Kryder is a hunter education instructor at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club.

