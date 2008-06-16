Photographer William Dewey Brings the Ocean Into Focus

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has announced the return of an exhibit of new work by acclaimed photographer William Dewey. This encore presentation will open Friday and remain on display through Sept. 2.

Through the use of a telephoto lens and high-speed digital photography, Dewey has captured amazing images of waves breaking on local beaches. He has created a beautiful collection of photographs that present a stunning vision of the ocean as it has never been seen before.



Dewey has been photographing the landscape of California and beyond, from the ground and air, in detail and in general for 30 years. He works in formats ranging from 35 mm to 8-by-10-inch and has specialized in images of California’s Channel Islands, unique gardens and botanical specimens. His aerial photography includes the San Andreas Fault, Big Sur and the Southern California coast. This exhibit is one of a series of events in celebration of The Marilyn S. Tennity Surfing exhibit, a permanent exhibit that opened in April.

The museum, 113 Harbor Way, No. 190, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; closed Wednesdays. Admission is $7 for adults; $4 for seniors, students and youth; and $2 for children ages 1 to 5. Admission is free the third Thursday of every month.

Jennifer Guess represents Jennifer Guess Public Relations.