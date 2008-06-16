Police Locate Sebastopol Man Who Was Reported Missing

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies on Friday located 39-year-old Michael Wallace of Sebastopol, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Wallace was found walking near the intersection of Highway 246 and Hapgood Road. He had been living on the streets in the area.

He was transported to the Lompoc Hospital and evaluated. The Lompoc Police Department made arrangements for lodging for Wallace at a motel, where family members later picked him up. Wallace since has returned to the Sebastopol area.

On June 6, Wallace and his girlfriend, also of Sebastopol, drove to the Lompoc area to visit a family member. On June 9, Wallace and his girlfriend were riding in a taxicab. The couple engaged in a verbal dispute before Wallace exited the vehicle and walked away, barefoot.

Wallace’s girlfriend didn’t hear from him again and returned to Sebastopol on Wednesday after not being able to locate him. Wallace’s girlfriend contacted Wallace’s mother after her return to Sebastopol, and Wallace’s mother notified police.

Daniel Rios is a sergeant with the Lompoc Police Department.