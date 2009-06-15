Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:21 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Book Review: ‘We Are Rich’ Is Worth the Read

Dori Carter's series of 12 vignettes explores the true essence of the people of Santa Barbara

By Carol Ann Chybowski, Noozhawk Contributor | June 15, 2009 | 4:17 p.m.

Who is a true Santa Barbaran? Who belongs here, in this little bit of Mediterranean paradise shoe-horned between the mountains and the sea? Is it the Old Money? The farmers who love the land? The New Money lured here by our own tourist brochures? Or is it a combination of all of these types of people and more?

Article Image
We Are Rich by Dori Carter

Dori Carter’s thinly veiled Rancho Esperanza is inhabited by all the characters that inhabit the real Santa Barbara. Told in a series of 12 vignettes, Carter’s We Are Rich seeks to capture the essence of the people who live in and love Santa Barbara.

The characters are slightly more veiled than the locations used, and readers will have fun guessing which character may have been based on which real-life Santa Barbaran. Each vignette is both biography and satire, a serious memoir and caustic stereotype.

From the unabashed snobbery of Old Money to the far more subtle arrogance of Old Family With No Money, Carter exposes the attitudes and mores of those with the longest-running claims to belonging in Santa Barbara. She also has a great time pillorying the newcomers, whether they are new money or star-struck tourists.

If We Are Rich had stopped at satire, it would have been quite a fun beach read. Quickly read, and quickly forgotten. But these people are intertwined in a shocking way, and as the story inches up on the big revelation, the reader knows that something is up, but not quite what. As it stands, the big secret everyone is hiding is what keeps We Are Rich from being as shallow and vapid as some of its characters.

» We Are Rich

» By Dori Carter

» Hardcover, 208 pages

» Other Press LLC

» April 2009

» ISBN-13: 9781590513071

— Carol Ann Chybowski, who received a bachelor’s degree in linguistics from UCSB, is an aspiring author with short stories in the local anthologies A Community of Voices. The former Santa Barbara resident resides in Southern California.

