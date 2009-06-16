David Zisman Joins Sansum Clinic

David Zisman, M.D., M.S., has joined the Sansum Clinic in the department of pulmonary/critical care medicine.
Zisman is board certified in critical care medicine and is an established expert in interstitial lung diseases. He was an assistant professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.
He is fluent in Spanish and is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Click here or call 805.898.3400 for more information about Zisman or the clinic, 301 W. Pueblo St.
— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.