El Montecito Fifth-Graders Tour Nation’s Capital

El Montecito School’s fifth-grade class visited Washington, D.C., from May 18-22.
The trip is an annual event for the fifth-grade class. This year’s itinerary included Mount Vernon, the White House, all of the museums and memorials, and the Amish country. The class ended the trip with more learning and fun in New York City.
In addition, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, greeted the class on the Capitol steps, as she does each year if possible.
— Sarah Higgins is development coordinator for El Montecito School.