Foresters Score Big for Boy Diagnosed with Lymphoma

The team donates game proceeds to Brandon School student Wyatt Taylor and his family

Tuesday night, the champion Santa Barbara Foresters scored an easy 4-0 win over the San Jose Fontanettis and won the heart of the community with yet another event to support their Hugs for Cubs program.

The game was Brandon School’s Wyatt’s Day, where many families familiar with Wyatt Taylor’s story came out to raise money for the family.

The Foresters donated the tickets and concession stand sales to the family and held a 50/50 raffle, in which tickets sold out in the sixth inning. The grand total — $2,400 — was handed from a newly sworn Bill Pintard to Wyatt Taylor and his dad, Michael, after the game.

Syndey Shalhoob, a fourth-grader at Monte Vista Elementary School, sang the national anthem, and Wyatt Taylor threw out the first pitch.

Taylor, a fourth-grader at Brandon School, was diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma on March 9. Since then, he has been in and out of the hospital while fighting the fast-growing, yet treatable cancer.

A Forester fan and Little League player, Taylor was quickly adopted by the Foresters through their Hugs for Cubs program.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a Brandon School parent.