Highway 101 On-Ramp at Mission Street to Close for Paving

The southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Mission Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for paving.

The closure also will include the southbound No. 3 (slow) lane near the Mission Street on-ramp from 9 a.m. to noon. The southbound Mission Street off-ramp will remain open.

Motorists will be able to detour to the southbound Carrillo Street on-ramp.

Electronic message boards will be posted to help the public move through the project area.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.