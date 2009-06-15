Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:15 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Tea Fire Response Fund Can Help with Expenses

The fund, disbursing its third of four installments, is still seeking applications from affected residents and businesses

By Mickey Nelson | June 15, 2009 | 5:36 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Tea Fire Response Fund, a collaborative community partnership organized by United Way of Santa Barbara County in the days after the Tea Fire last November, is disbursing the third of four installments of the funds donated by individuals and organizations.

To date, the funds donated total $434,447.15. The last distribution of $148,870.40 was announced in April. The current distribution totals $62,086.16. The majority of these funds will go toward “self-sufficiency” (53 percent) and housing needs (45 percent).

Funds for self-sufficiency will be given to those members of the community who are self-employed and whose businesses have been affected by the fire, including tools lost and materials destroyed. The remaining funds (2 percent) will go toward medical needs for those affected by the blaze.

The Santa Barbara Tea Fire Response Fund is still actively seeking applications for the remaining funds. Categories of assistance could include items such as school supplies, home business, transportation, furniture, clothing, medical, counseling, living expenses and housing. Regardless of an applicant’s situation, residents may qualify for assistance. Individuals and families affected by the Tea Fire are urged to call Joel Goforth at United Way at 805.965.8591 to set up a confidential interview.

“We are pleased to announce we are continuing to provide support for those affected in a timely manner,” said George Leis, president and CEO of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and volunteer spokesman for the Santa Barbara Tea Fire Response Fund. “We are still looking for those whose lives have been displaced during this disaster. If you or someone you know has been affected by the fire, we can still help with unreimbursed expenses.”

Tea Fire Fund statistics as of Thursday:

» Total raised: $434,447.15

» First disbursement: $77,203.87

» Second disbursement: $148,870.40

» Third disbursement: $62,086.16

» Remaining balance: $146,286.72

Funds will continue through 2009 until all of the money is disbursed, no later than Dec. 31.

United Way is acting as the organizing fiscal agent, handling the monies for the fund. United Way is not charging for the service, and 100 percent of the donations will go for services to Tea Fire survivors.

— Mickey Nelson is a publicist.

