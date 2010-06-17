Friday, June 8 , 2018, 12:59 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council Clears the Way for Phase One of Hollister Avenue Redesign Project

Preliminary work will include extensive outreach to Old Town residents and businesses

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 17, 2010 | 2:15 a.m.

Old Town Goleta residents soon will see some work in their part of town after the Goleta City Council on Tuesday evening approved starting preliminary work toward the redesign of the city’s main thoroughfare.

The council unanimously approved a professional services agreement for preliminary engineering, environmental review and community outreach for the Hollister Avenue Redesign Project.

The project aims to improve the section of Hollister Avenue between Fairview and Kellogg avenues, according to the staff report.

“Specifically, the corridor lacks adequate sidewalks, pedestrian amenities, bike lanes, trees and landscaping, and adequate bus stops, etc., yet it also serves the role of a major east-west arterial for the Goleta Valley, carrying an average of over 25,000 vehicle trips/day,” the report said.

The project also aims to address the potential for flooding that exists in the area during particularly wet winters. The council approved a contract not to exceed $507,914 for the study and design, to be performed by engineering firm Wallace Group.

About $125,000 of the funds will come from Caltrans, and $75,000 of the total is “optional” work.

The project is part of the Old Town revitalization program and will dovetail with other improvement projects and traffic and parking studies done in the area.

Phase one of the two-year study will begin with extensive outreach, with representatives from the firm going door to door in Old Town to inform store owners and residents near Hollister of the project and to hand out information on their efforts. Information will be handed out in both English and Spanish. Officials also will gather input during workshops at the community center and meetings at City Hall.

The second part of the project, final design, is expected to begin in early 2012 with construction to follow later that year.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 