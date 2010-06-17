Goleta Council Clears the Way for Phase One of Hollister Avenue Redesign Project

Old Town Goleta residents soon will see some work in their part of town after the Goleta City Council on Tuesday evening approved starting preliminary work toward the redesign of the city’s main thoroughfare.

The council unanimously approved a professional services agreement for preliminary engineering, environmental review and community outreach for the Hollister Avenue Redesign Project.

The project aims to improve the section of Hollister Avenue between Fairview and Kellogg avenues, according to the staff report.

“Specifically, the corridor lacks adequate sidewalks, pedestrian amenities, bike lanes, trees and landscaping, and adequate bus stops, etc., yet it also serves the role of a major east-west arterial for the Goleta Valley, carrying an average of over 25,000 vehicle trips/day,” the report said.

The project also aims to address the potential for flooding that exists in the area during particularly wet winters. The council approved a contract not to exceed $507,914 for the study and design, to be performed by engineering firm Wallace Group.

About $125,000 of the funds will come from Caltrans, and $75,000 of the total is “optional” work.

The project is part of the Old Town revitalization program and will dovetail with other improvement projects and traffic and parking studies done in the area.

Phase one of the two-year study will begin with extensive outreach, with representatives from the firm going door to door in Old Town to inform store owners and residents near Hollister of the project and to hand out information on their efforts. Information will be handed out in both English and Spanish. Officials also will gather input during workshops at the community center and meetings at City Hall.

The second part of the project, final design, is expected to begin in early 2012 with construction to follow later that year.

