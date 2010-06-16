Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:04 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Honors Essay Contest’s Teen Finalists

The students receive cash awards in 'The Four-Way Test and Me' competition

By Michael Lazarovits | June 16, 2010 | 7:50 p.m.

Teen finalists in the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara’s annual “The Four-Way Test and Me” essay contest recently received cash awards for their accomplishments from committee chairman Michael Lazarovits during the club’s weekly meeting. 

First-place finalists Lea Tran-Le of Laguna Blanca School for the junior high level and Olivia Cusimano of Santa Barbara High School for the high school level read their essays to the assembled members, and their teachers and mentors.

Other finalists were Ashley Guajardo and Erik Olsen, both of Providence Hall High School, and Emily Proeber and Juan Serrato of Dos Pueblos High.

Steve Jones, a member of the Vocational Services Committee, District 5240, and past president of the Goleta Noontime Rotary, awarded cash prizes to Tran-Le, who placed first, and Cusimano, who placed third in the regional competition.

“The Four-Way Test” is at the heart of the activities and principles that define a Rotarian, and it’s also the criteria of the topic students were asked to write about. It asks: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Students were asked to consider how they could use the 4-Way Test as a guide to making more positive life choices, how living the test would affect their interaction with others, and how the principles of the test could impact their daily lives.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara was established in 1908 and is the oldest of the eight clubs in the Santa Barbara area. It meets most Fridays at noon at the Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort. In 2009, club members contributed more than $40,000 to local and international nonprofit programs, and in support of Rotary International’s goal to eradicate polio worldwide.

— Michael Lazarovits represents the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

