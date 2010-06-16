Santa Barbara Entrepreneurs Complete WEV Training

37 local participants are among graduates of a 14-week course

After 14 weeks of training in finance, leadership skills, marketing and more, 37 graduates from two Santa Barbara classes celebrated the completion of Women’s Economic Ventures’ Self-Employment Training Course.

Graduates ranged from first-time business owners to those who turned to WEV to help them grow their existing businesses. There were 37 graduates from throughout Ventura County, 37 from Santa Barbara, and 20 from Santa Maria and the North Santa Barbara County area.

Also during the graduation ceremony, Citi Foundation presented a $21,000 check to WEV to help support programs, totaling $35,000 in grants to the organization in 2010.

WEV has helped to create or expand more than 2,000 businesses since inception, creating or retaining more than 3,000 local jobs.

WEV’s Self-Employment Training, Business Plan Intensive and Thrive-in-Five courses are part of WEV’s continuum of programs that help entrepreneurs start up, launch, grow and sustain a business, including business consulting, entrepreneurial coaching, advanced business training, and small-business start-up and expansion loans.

June/July Self-Employment Training Orientation Dates

Click here or call for details, locations or to make a reservation. For Santa Maria, call 805.965.6073 x 100 for the schedule.

Santa Barbara — 805.965.6073 x100

» Tuesday, June 22, noon to 1 p.m. (English)

» Thursday, July 15, noon to 1 p.m. (English)

» Tuesday, July 27, noon to 1 p.m. (English)

Ventura County — 805.667.8004

» Wednesday, June 16, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (English)

» Monday, June 28, noon to 1 p.m. (English)

— Candice Tang is a publicist.