Sheriff Brown Endorses Goleta Councilman Aceves

The support comes before July's candidate-filing deadline

Goleta City Councilman Roger Aceves announced that Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown has joined the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association in endorsing Aceves’ campaign before the candidate filing period, which begins in July.

“I’m thankful to Sheriff Brown for this early boost to my campaign and will endeavor to continue earning his support,” Aceves said.

Brown joins the Santa Barbara County Firefighters Local 2046, the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and the Santa Barbara Airport Peace Officer’s Association in making an early endorsement.

Aceves was elected to the Goleta City Council in 2006 and served a term as mayor. Click here for more information about his campaign.

— Nels Henderson is the campaign manager for Goleta Councilman Roger Aceves.