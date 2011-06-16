Brown Vetoes California Legislature’s ‘Questionable’ Budget

Governor blasts Republicans for not cooperating with efforts for a 'balanced solution'

The California Legislature passed a budget on time this week only to have Gov. Jerry Brown veto it.

Brown has been struggling to get Republicans on board with extending taxes set to expire June 30 as he tries to close the $10 billion budget gap for 2011-12.

“Unfortunately, the budget I have received is not a balanced solution,” he said in a YouTube video released Thursday.

Brown blamed Republicans for not cooperating and said the proposal approved by legislators Wednesday would add billions of dollars in new debt, “legally questionable maneuvers, costly borrowing and unrealistic savings.”

The Democratic majority passed provisions to increase car registration fees, local sales tax rates and make online retailers collect sales tax. Payments owed to universities, community colleges and schools would have been be delayed until the next fiscal year, and redevelopment agencies would have to pay to join a new program, according to the Los Angeles Times.

For the first time, legislators would have lost their pay for every day the budget was late, but Controller John Chiang reportedly hasn’t decided whether Proposition 25 refers to a budget passed by the Legislature or enacted.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.