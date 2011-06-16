CathyAnn Simon Named Executive Director of Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons

Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons, California’s oldest community tennis association, has named Santa Barbaran CathyAnn Simon as its executive director, according to Elizabeth Winterhalter, president of the nonprofit sports organization.

Not your average tennis organization, the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons, founded in 1971 and celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, ensures the growth and quality of junior tennis in the Santa Barbara community.

“In today’s society, it’s important that kids — from all walks of life — have an outlet that can give them direction and life skills,” Simon said. “Tennis does that on many levels. I am excited that we will be partnering with Special Olympics and adding the Special Olympics Annual Tournament, scheduled for October, to our roster of programs.

“I have great support from an outstanding board and a president who is very involved. We have programs that support every level of player from beginning to more advance players. Our programs also support low-income/at-risk kids.”

Simon was introduced to tennis in 1997 when her oldest son, Derek, attended an after-school Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons program at Roosevelt Elementary. From that day, tennis has been part of her life, as well as that of her husband and their four children.

Through Patrons school programs, more than 1,000 children participate in tennis each year.

In addition to the fundamentals of the sport, the Patrons programs teach sportsmanship and encourage fair play, recognize outstanding achievements among junior participants, and support and develop junior tennis in the community and make it a lifelong sport for all.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.