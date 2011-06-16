Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:55 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Ruling on Coral Casino Operations Sides with Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts

Club members accuse the owner of not complying with seven of the 90 conditions of approval issued in 2005

By Daniel Langhorne, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | June 16, 2011 | 9:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Planning and Development has released a report concluding that it believes Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts remains in compliance with all conditions of its 2005 approval of renovations to the Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club in Montecito.

The decision is considered a defeat for members of the private club, who have been fighting with the owner to maintain the traditional atmosphere and limit the number of guests of Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore allowed to use the club’s facilities.

“Staff has researched and analyzed all allegations presented in Mr. Westen’s letter and has determined that the Coral Casino is being operated in compliance with all 90 conditions of approval,” according to the memo published by the county on Wednesday.

The report was done in response to a letter filed by attorney Derek Westen on behalf of the club’s members. In the letter, Westin states that Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts is also out of compliance with seven of the conditions, partly because it isn’t requiring nonmember guests to use the entrance through the Tydes Restaurant and has failed to consult the membership committee in good faith.

The county says in the memo that it has no authority to coerce facility management to bargain with members, as Westen’s letter requests.

“Many of the requests are of either a private matter between the members and the owner or would require amendments to the existing conditions of approval under which the hotel and Coral Casino currently operate,” according to the report.

The Montecito Planning Commission will hear a county staff presentation of the report at 9 a.m. next Wednesday at 123 Anapamu St. Coral Casino members are expected to comment on the county’s findings.

Bill Reyner, chairman of the membership committee, wrote in an email to Noozhawk that the county’s report responded only to Westen’s letter and not the 26-page attachment that includes evidence supporting the members’ arguments.

“We will attempt to point out the many problems and deficiencies with the staff’s report at the hearing next week,” Reyner wrote. “We are deeply concerned, not just for Coral Casino members, but the community at large which will be adversely impacted by the staff not holding an applicant to the representations contained in the project description and environmental impact report.”

Noozhawk intern Daniel Langhorne can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

