Crane Country Day School, Class of 2011

Crane Country Day School promoted its eighth-graders with a ceremony held June 15.
Skyler Allen
Olivia Nicole Avery
Jessica Nicole Bitters
Zoë Lee Brock
Samuel Brown
Jackson Barrett Munroe-Burgess
Sarah Annabel Butler
Violet Allegra Cheverez
Maddie Cuttler
Michael Philip Dallow
George Daugherty
Alisa Marie Deen
Tessa Elizabeth Fredericks
Cuyler Gabriel
Geneva Lee Gama
Will Storey Hamilton
William Joseph Hogue
Colin Makai Hyatt
Palmer Gavit Jackson III
Scott Michael Johnston
Ethan Ram Katnic
Jack Brendan Kelly
Jason Patrick Knell
Kanin Mitchell Lewbel
Brendan T. Lokre
Gray Matthews Mackall
Penn MacNeil
Sumner Virginia Matthews
Brooke Anne McGill
Olivia Elizabeth McGovern
Jacquelyn Ayn McIntyre
Dane Miller
Makayla Jade Moore
Caitlyn Morton
Kian Rand O’Connor
Haley Anne Powell
Jasper Jess Rhodes
Jordan Michael Rodnick
Dylan Michael Schwartz
Hailey Jean Simmons
Jackson Sproul
Chet Stussy
Alessandra Victoria Tacconelli
Laurelle Tarleton
Manon Taylor
Benjamin Mark Tolan
Mikayla Ryan Werner
Sophia Rose Winnikoff
— Anne Dascomb is the assistant to the head of school at Crane Country Day School.