Goleta Council Moves Deckers’ Development Plan Closer to Fruition

Several elements are approved for proposed campus in Cabrillo Business Park

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 17, 2011 | 2:27 a.m.

In just less than two hours on Thursday, the Goleta City Council paved the way for Deckers Outdoor Corp.‘s new home, at the southwest corner of Hollister Avenue and Los Carneros Road.

The hearing Thursday afternoon marked a significant step in a somewhat whirlwind process toward a proposed four-building campus that will serve as the homegrown company’s new headquarters.

“There are many reasons I think we should stay here,” Deckers President and CEO Angel Martinez told the council as he aired his ideas for the global shoemaker and the city. Having outgrown the facility near the airport, some of his workers, he said, are now in “substandard” conditions.

The City Council approved several things during Thursday’s discussion, including environmental documents, and an amendment to a development agreement between the city and Sares-Regis, owners of the Cabrillo Business Park in which this project is located.

The process was first put into motion in April, with Sares-Regis representatives showing up to City Hall with what seemed to be a now-or-never predicament: Deckers was looking to move, and if the business park could accommodate Deckers’ requirements, it would be a largely win-win-win situation: Deckers would get a new world headquarters, Sares-Regis would get a high-profile tenant in what would be the largest business park in South County, and the city would get to keep and assist a growing local company, as well as benefiting from the boost to its economy.

To make things happen quickly, the developer needed to revise agreements and amend the environmental document to include Deckers’ plans, which now call for 14,000 square feet less than the original proposed development for the Hollister/Los Carneros intersection — which is, at this moment a grassy field.with no sidewalks.

Among the other changes in effect are a moving up of planned frontage and street improvements at that intersection, including sidewalks and landscaping, as well as plans for traffic safety improvements and bus transit infrastructure.

A couple of things still need to happen for he project to get its green light. Planning and Environmental Services Director Steve Chase has to review the amendment to the site plan, and the Design Review Board is poised to review the campus’ preliminary design at the end of the month.

