Erin Kozaki Promoted to Executive Director of Jodi House

Erin Kozaki has been promoted to executive director of Jodi House, a Santa Barbara nonprofit.
Previously, Kozaki served two years as the director of development at Jodi House.
She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where she also played collegiate basketball.
Kozaki’s volunteer activities include the Dream Foundation, Court Appointed Special Advocates, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Jodi House, at 625 Chapala St., is a nonprofit that provides supportive services, information and programs in a nurturing environment to help brain injury survivors and their families recover and reconnect to their community.
— Barbara Flynn is a board member for Jodi House.