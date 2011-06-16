Marymount of Santa Barbara, Class of 2011
The school promotes 26 eighth-graders
By Laura Wilson for Marymount of Santa Barbara | June 16, 2011 | 8:11 p.m.
Anika Backelin Harrison
Grace Buddemeyer
Barrett Burnes
PJ Capone
Mia Chavez
Serena Doubleday
Warren Giles
Nathalie Giller
Erin Gomez
Zachary Greenwald
Sam Grimm
Christopher Harrison
Miles Hogan
Avery Jones
Connor Kanen
Erin Linehan
Paige Mascari
Camille Palmer
Dana Shaw
Kathleen Stimson
Malena Sugleris
Dylan Sutherland
Kohl Vemo
Talia Vestal
Vanessa Wilder
Tyler Wilson
— Laura Wilson is the middle school administrative assistant at Marymount of Santa Barbara.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.