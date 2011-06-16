Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:53 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

NAWBO-SB to Host ‘The Work’ of Author, Innovator Byron Katie

She will introduce her method of self-inquiry at Wednesday's luncheon

By Kristin Crosier, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | June 16, 2011 | 10:47 p.m.

Byron Katie
Byron Katie

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners invites the community to a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next Wednesday featuring guest speaker Byron Katie, who will discuss her psychologically inquisitive program “The Work.”

The event, co-sponsored by NAWBO-SB and the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications, will be held in the Reagan Room of Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Tickets are $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers, with reservations required by Friday. To register, click here or call 805.880.0457.

Katie, who is a best-selling author and internationally known for “The Work,” designed this method of self-inquiry to help individuals create a stronger connection with themselves and in their business relationships.

Her inspiration came from her own life struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts. About 25 years ago, Katie had a realization she calls “waking up to reality,” when she accepted that our internal thoughts rather than outside influences may be preventing us from living our lives to the fullest.

Katie will introduce attendees to the four questions that she uses to investigate negative internal thoughts, along with advice about how to turn around these pessimistic beliefs.

Noozhawk intern Kristin Crosier can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 