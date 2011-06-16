NAWBO-SB to Host ‘The Work’ of Author, Innovator Byron Katie

She will introduce her method of self-inquiry at Wednesday's luncheon

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners invites the community to a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next Wednesday featuring guest speaker Byron Katie, who will discuss her psychologically inquisitive program “The Work.”

The event, co-sponsored by NAWBO-SB and the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications, will be held in the Reagan Room of Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Tickets are $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers, with reservations required by Friday. To register, click here or call 805.880.0457.

Katie, who is a best-selling author and internationally known for “The Work,” designed this method of self-inquiry to help individuals create a stronger connection with themselves and in their business relationships.

Her inspiration came from her own life struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts. About 25 years ago, Katie had a realization she calls “waking up to reality,” when she accepted that our internal thoughts rather than outside influences may be preventing us from living our lives to the fullest.

Katie will introduce attendees to the four questions that she uses to investigate negative internal thoughts, along with advice about how to turn around these pessimistic beliefs.

