Ryan Byrne Joins SBCC as New Director of Athletics

SBCC announced Thursday that Ryan Byrne is joining the college as the new director of athletics, effective July 5.

He will replace Ellen O’Connor, who has served as SBCC’s interim director of athletics for the past two years.

Most recently, Byrne worked at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill as director of the student academic success program. In addition to his teaching and administrative duties at the college, he served as the offensive coordinator for its football program, averaging more than 40 points and 460 yards of offense a game. He was a member of the physical education adjunct faculty, teaching such courses as Student-Athlete Success and Theory of Coaching.

Byrne worked in athletic administration and compliance at Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa and Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park. He was the lead instructor for the Athletic Study Center Summer Bridge Program at the University of California-Berkeley. He has also been a presenter at coaching clinics and student-athlete academic achievement conferences focusing on student success.

“Ryan brings a student-centered approach to his work that aligns with the mission of Santa Barbara City College,” said Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban, also a member of the board of the California Community College Athletic Association “Ryan has extensive knowledge of the CCCAA bylaws and regulations, which govern all aspects of athletics in community colleges, and worked in all aspects of athletic administration from fundraising and game management to student academic preparation and transfer achievement. I welcome Ryan to SBCC and know that he will contribute positively to the academic success of our student-athletes.”

O’Connor added: “Ryan has demonstrated an innovative and collaborative approach to program planning and development that will serve our students and coaches well. He is committed to student-athlete success.”

Byrne is a former California Community College student-athlete earning an associate’s degree from Santa Rosa Junior College, where he was an All-Conference quarterback. He received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of California-Davis and a master’s degree in education with an emphasis on the cultural studies of sport in education from UC Berkeley.

“For me, the academic success and personal growth of the student-athletes have been the most rewarding aspects of working in community college athletics,” Byrne said. “My immediate objectives at SBCC are to listen to the faculty, coaches and staff and to learn about the successes, challenges and unique qualities of the department and the college.

“I believe we must engage each student by understanding his or her background, interests and experience. Classified staff, faculty, coaches and administration all have an important role in developing and guiding our student-athletes to reach their goals. Looking ahead, I am excited and energized by the SBCC campus community and its commitment to fostering a culture of excellence for all students.”

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.