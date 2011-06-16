San Marcos Invites Public to Groundbreaking for Turf Field

Work at Warkentin Stadium is expected to be completed by the fall

San Marcos High School will hold a turf field groundbreaking at noon Tuesday at the newly renamed Warkentin Stadium.

The grass will be turned to make way for the installation of turf and refinishing of the all-weather track.

By next fall, when the work is completed, San Marcos will have a “Field of Champions” turf field. It will be the same high caliber as the field at SBCC.

The project was made possible with a donation from the Warkentin family.

The public is invited to the event at San Marcos, 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.