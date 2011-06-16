Solo Exhibition at SOhO Puts the Focus on Teen Photographer Garrett Geyer

Noozhawk intern and sbTNN alum has been 'Up Close & Personal' with some of the biggest stars in entertainment

Beginning Friday, get close up to some of the hottest stars in rock through the lens of 16-year-old Garrett Geyer, a local rising star photographer, Santa Barbara Teen News Network alum and Noozhawk intern.

The SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. in Santa Barbara, is hosting a solo exhibition of Geyer’s recent work, featuring Katy Perry, Phoenix, Maroon 5, Jack Johnson, Shakira, the Stone Temple Pilots, the Black Crowes, OK Go and more.

The exhibition, titled “Up Close & Personal,” will be on display at SOhO beginning Friday and running through July 28, and will wrap up with a closing reception and fundraiser for sbTNN from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at SOhO.

Thanks to sbTNN’s assistance in arranging his access to events such as concerts and movie premieres, Geyer has had the opportunity to photograph these musical artists. He likes to “go macro,” or get up close and get personal. His motto “the closer, the better” is reflected in his pictures.

Until Geyer became involved with sbTNN, photography was just a hobby. Through sbTNN, he was first able to take photos of stage performances and youth musicals.

As Geyer’s photography skills flourished, he was able to take his photographic skills to the next level by shooting concerts and the red carpet action at movie premieres, including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The SOhO show marks Geyer’s third solo exhibition, following closely on his recent one-man show during First Thursday in April.

The Santa Barbara Teen News Network is a teen scene variety program highlighting community events, arts, recreation, music, sports and trends with a weekly television show and social media presence. The show is produced weekly during the school year and broadcast on Santa Barbara Channels Channel 21, on Noozhawk and on sbTNN.com. Interviews for next season are happening now. Call 805.568.3600 x114 for more information.

For more information about viewing hours and admission at SOhO, call 805.962.7776. Click here to view more of Geyer’s photographs.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Teen News Network.