Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:12 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Cachuma Lake Nature Center Offers Kid’s-Eye View of Birds

Two days of field birding classes will help children develop an eagle eye for wings

By Liz Gaspar for the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area | June 17, 2012 | 1:51 a.m.

One of the great satisfactions of working with children is when they learn to identify a bird on their own. “There’s a Grebe!” an excited kid yells from a seat on the Lake Cachuma tour boat.

When children are given the tools, they use them with joy, enthusiasm and loud voices! Birding can become a lifetime hobby and is a great way to spend time outdoors.

Kids Learn Birds is a birding class for kids. There are many popular field birding classes for adults in Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley, but few opportunities for children. Cachuma Lake Recreation Area naturalists are very happy to collaborate once again with Cachuma Lake Nature Center docents in offering this field-learning experience to our younger community.

The two-day workshop focuses on several sides of “birding”:

» We learn what makes a bird a bird and not a mammal

» We watch birds outdoors in their own habitats and study how they behave

» We learn how to study birds using games and drawing — birds’ shapes, colors, sizes, habits — to understand how to identify them

» We use field guides showing what birds live in our area

» We use binoculars (provided) to gain technical experience with birding tools

The workshop takes place at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area. On the first day, we start by spending time inside the Nature Center learning bird basics. We then head outdoors to look for birds in various
habitats in the park. After the field trip, we meet back at the Nature Center for snacks and make a list of the birds we identified.

On Day Two, we set out on the pontoon tour boat to “bird watch” around the lake. After our birding boat trip, we head back to the Nature Center to make a list of all the birds we identified, and celebrate with juice and healthy snacks.

Come up to the lake, kids, and learn birds with us!

The workshop is over two days: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 28. The cost is $15 per child, plus $10 vehicle park entry fee on Day One only. Parents and siblings are welcome to join us on the boat trip on Day Two for an additional fee of $15 adults and $7 children (sorry, no children under 4 years old). Space is limited; please call to sign up. To register or for more information, call Park Naturalists Liz Gaspar or Rosey Godlis at 805.688.4515.

— Liz Gaspar is a Cachuma Lake Recreation Area park naturalist.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 