Letter to the Editor: Looking Out for America

Is President Barack Obama looking out for America? During his time in office, he has revealed himself to be a statist, continually apologized for America, implemented failed economic policies, and has not been truthful or transparent.

In recent months, Americans and Congress have become extremely upset over the apparent national security leaks coming from the White House. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a liberal California Democrat, has spoken out strongly against these leaks. “What we are seeing ... is an Anschluss ... an avalanche of leaks. And it is very disturbing.” Sen. Feinstein is chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

What are these leaks? Tim Mak at Political.com, summarized them on June 7, 2012. They include:

» U.S. Involvement in Stuxnet — This leak revealed that the United States was involved in the development of a computer virus targeted at Iran’s nuclear centrifuges. The Danger: This leak will give Iranian scientists time to take precautionary measures against Stuxnet.

» Terrorist Bomb Plot — This leak revealed that U.S. national security agencies had foiled a sophisticated bomb plot for the anniversary of Osama bin Laden’s death. Additional leaks about the operation revealed that the United States had planted a spy in al-Qaeda’s Yemeni affiliate organization. Not only did this leak threaten ongoing operations, but put U.S. sources at risk.

» President’s Kill List — This leak revealed that President Obama helped develop a list of terrorists targeted for assassination. By releasing this information, it tipped off those on the list and undermined America’s credibility with its allies.

» Pakistani Physician — This leak revealed the name of a Pakistani physician who had provided information about Osama bin Laden’s hideout, Today, Dr. Shakil has been sentenced to 33 years in prison. So much for sources in Pakistan.

In light of these devastating leaks, the question arises whether our president has committed treason. According to patriotupdate.com, treason is defined as “any purposeful act to help a foreign entity harm America.”

America, has President Obama aided foreign entities (terrorist organizations and Iran) by releasing these leaks, thereby putting our country in more danger? Are these leaks sufficient to warrant the charge of treason? Get informed and voice your opinions.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria