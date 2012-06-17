Lompoc Police in Manhunt for Suspect in Fatal Stabbing

A Lompoc woman was found stabbed to death Saturday and police were searching for the victim’s boyfriend as a suspect in the slaying.

At around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, police received a call to check on the welfare of a woman at a residence in the 1000 block of North Sixth Street, the department said in a news release. Officers arrived to find the woman dead with multiple stab wounds.

Detectives investigating the scene interviewed witnesses and later identified the woman’s boyfriend, Eduardo Robles, 23, of Lompoc, as a suspect in the stabbing. A warrant was quickly issued for his arrest.

Robles is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, approximately 200 to 230 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

The victim’s name is being withheld while the investigation continues, police said.

Anyone with information about Robles’ whereabouts or with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

